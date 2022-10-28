How to hide your iPhone apps

This guide is designed to show you how to hide apps on your iPhone and still keep them on your device, this can easily be done on your iPhone. This is a handy feature on the iPhone and this guide explains everything you need to know to do this on your device.

There are a number of reasons why you may want to hide apps on your iPhone, you may find that your home screen is too busy with too many apps. You can choose to either hide a single application on your device or a page of apps.

How do you hide a single app on the iPhone?

To hide a single app on your device, select the app you want and then use a long press on the app until the menu pictured above pops up. Next select ‘Remove App’ from the menu, you are then given two options Delete App or ‘Remove from Home Screen. The one you need to select is ‘Remove from Home Screen’. I wanted to remove the Facebook app from my home screen in this example.

Once you have selected ‘Remove from Home Screen, your app will disappear from the Home Screen on your iPhone. As you can see it is very easy to remove an app from the home screen on your iPhone without deleting the app. This means that the app can still be used whenever you want, it is just not on your home screen taking up space. If you select the Delete App option this will remove the app completely from your device and delete all of its data.

How can I find the app I removed from the Home Screen?

The app that you removed from the Home Screen is still on your device, it is now stored in the App Library on your iPhone.

This means that you can easily locate the app on your device, you can use the search feature when you swipe right on your iPhone. Just type in the name of the app, in this case ‘Google Maps’ and it will appear, you can then click it and launch the app.

How do I hide a page of multiple apps on the iPhone?

If you want to hide more than one app on your iPhone, you can hide a whole page of apps on your handset, this can be done very easily and it is also easy to restore this page of apps as well.

To hide a page of applications on your iPhone swipe to the page you would like to hide, then press a part of the page with no apps until the apps start to jiggle on the display. You will then see the minus sign next to the apps and some dots at the bottom of the display.

Press the dots at the bottom of the display and the page menu will appear, you can then untick the page that you want to hide on your iPhone. The page will then be hidden but the apps will still be accessible from the app Library.

If you want to get that page of apps back on your iPhone, then click on any part of your iPhone home screen until the apps start to jiggle and they display the minus sign, you will then be taken to the page menu. Select the page that you would like to display on your iPhone’s home screen and it will be restored.

Your app page should be restored, you can choose to have as many pages of apps as you want on your device and you can also choose to hide any iPhone app you would kike from the Home Screen.

This guide was written using the most recent version of Apple’s iOS software, iOS 15.2, we hope you will find this guide useful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below.

Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

