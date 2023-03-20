If you are looking to keep some photos on your iPhone private, then there are a number of different ways that you can hide photos on your iPhone. This guide will show you a number of different ways that you can hide photos on your device and keep them secure.

There are three main ways that you can hide photos on your iPhone, through the Photos app on your device in the notes app, and by using a third-party app to hide your photos.

Quick links

1. Hide your photos with the Photos app.

2. Hide photos with the Notes app.

3. Hide photos using third-party apps.

How to hide photos on your iPhone with the Photos app.

The easiest way to hide photos on your iPhone is by using the built-in photos app, this is a feature that Apple has built into the app and your hidden photos will be kept out of the main albums on your iPhone, but still accessible.

Open the Photos app on your iPhone and then select the photo you would like to hide, make sure that the photo is full screen on your device. Now click on the three dots … at the top right-hand side of your iPhone.

A new menu will appear and you will see the Hide option, select Hide and then select Hide Photo, the photo will then be placed in the Hidden Photos album on your device. You will only be able to access this Hidden Photos album on your iPhone by either using Face ID or entering your passcode. These photos will no longer appear in your main photo library on your device.

You can also easily unhide photos on your device and return them to the main photo library. This can be done by going to Albums and then scrolling down to Hidden. Now use Face ID or your passcode to open the Hidden photos album.

Select the photo you want to unhide and then press the three dots at the top right and select Unhide, your photo will now be returned to the main photo library.

How to hide photos in the Notes app.

Another way to hide photos on your iPhone is by using the Notes app. You can insert photos into a note on the notes app and then password-protect that note.

To do this open the Notes app on your device and then select the Camera icon at the bottom of the screen, a new menu will appear select Choose Photo or Video and the photo will then be added to that note on your device.

You will now need to password-protect this note to ensure that the photo is hidden. Press the three dots at the top right-hand side of the iPhone, a new menu will appear. Select Lock at the top right and that note will now be locked with Face ID or your Passcode.

Once you have viewed the note, make sure that you close the padlock at the top and the note will be locked again and the photo will be protected by Face ID and your Passcode.

How to hide photos using third-party apps

There are a number of third-party apps available in the Apple App store that will help you hide your photos on your device and keep them secure. Many of these come with encryption and come with the option to protect your photos with a password.

There are lots of different ones available, so it is worth checking them out on the Apple app store to see which one is best for you, these include a range of free apps and also paid apps.

We hope that you find this guide on how to hide photos on your iPhone useful and hope that it helps you keep your private photos secure on your device. If you have any comments, questions or any suggestions, please let us know in the comment section below. You can find out more information on how to hide photos on your iPhone over at Apple.

Image Credit: Thought Catalog





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals