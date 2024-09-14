How to Get Your iPad Ready for iPadOS 18

With the upcoming release of iPadOS 18, you can expect a range of new features and improvements that will enhance your iPad’s overall performance. Whether it’s better multitasking, enhanced privacy options, or new app capabilities, iPadOS 18 is set to bring exciting changes. But before diving into the update, it’s essential to make sure your device is ready to handle the transition smoothly. Here’s a complete guide to help you prepare your iPad for iPadOS 18.

Check Compatibility

Before installing iPadOS 18, it’s crucial to ensure that your iPad can support the new software. Here’s how to check:

Verify Your iPad Model: Not all iPad models will be compatible with iPadOS 18. To find your model, go to Settings > General > About, and look for your iPad’s Model Name. Once you have that, visit Apple’s official site to confirm if your device is supported.

Check the Current iPadOS Version: You should also verify that your iPad is currently running iPadOS 17 or later. If you're still on an earlier version, update to the latest iPadOS 17 release before moving on to iPadOS 18.

Back Up Your Data

Backing up your data is essential before making any major software updates. This ensures that in the rare event something goes wrong, your data is safe and can be easily restored. You have two main options for backing up your iPad:

iCloud Backup: This is the simplest and most convenient option. Head to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup, and tap Back Up Now to initiate the process.

iTunes/Finder Backup: If you prefer a local backup, connect your iPad to your computer. For macOS Mojave or earlier, use iTunes. For macOS Catalina or later, use Finder. Select your iPad, go to the General (or Summary) tab, and click Back Up Now.

Free Up Storage Space

iPadOS updates typically require a significant amount of free space. To avoid any installation issues, it’s best to clear out unnecessary files and apps beforehand:

Check Storage Usage: Open Settings > General > iPad Storage to see a detailed breakdown of how much space you have available and what’s taking up the most storage.

Delete Unused Apps: Go through your apps and remove any that you no longer use. This can free up a surprising amount of space.

Offload Unused Apps: If you're not ready to delete certain apps but still want to free up space, consider offloading them. This option removes the app itself but keeps its data intact. You can reinstall the app later, and all of your data will be restored.

Move Photos and Videos to the Cloud: Media files, especially photos and videos, tend to take up a lot of space. You can use iCloud Photos or another cloud storage service like Google Photos or Dropbox to store these files, freeing up local storage.

Update Your Apps

Updating your apps is an important step in ensuring compatibility with the new iPadOS. Some apps may not work properly on iPadOS 18 if they haven’t been updated:

Check for App Updates: Open the App Store, tap on your profile icon, and scroll down to see if any app updates are pending. Tap Update All to make sure everything is up-to-date.

Remove Outdated Apps: If you have apps that haven't been updated in a long time or that are no longer supported, now is a good time to remove them. This will prevent potential conflicts or performance issues once you update to iPadOS 18.

Charge Your iPad

You don’t want your iPad dying in the middle of a software update. Make sure your iPad is sufficiently charged before starting the installation:

Ensure Your Battery Is Charged: Ideally, your iPad should have at least 50% battery life before beginning the update. To be on the safe side, it’s best to plug your iPad in during the entire process.

Install iPadOS 18

Once your iPad is backed up, updated, and fully charged, you’re ready to install iPadOS 18. Here’s what to do:

Connect to a Stable Wi-Fi Network: A strong and reliable Wi-Fi connection is crucial to avoid download interruptions.

Go to Software Update: Open Settings > General > Software Update. If iPadOS 18 is available, you'll see an option to download and install it.

Download and Install: Tap Download and Install and follow the on-screen prompts. Your iPad will automatically restart during the update process. It might take some time, so be patient.

Additional Tips for a Smooth Transition

Review the Release Notes: Before installing, it’s always helpful to review the official release notes. These will give you an overview of the new features, bug fixes, and any potential known issues or compatibility concerns.

Be Patient: Software updates can take a while, especially if you haven't updated your device in a while or if the Wi-Fi connection is slow. It's best not to rush the process and avoid using your iPad during the update.

Explore the New Features: After the update is complete, take some time to explore what's new in iPadOS 18. Whether it's improved widgets, enhanced multitasking, or better privacy controls, you'll want to familiarize yourself with the changes to get the most out of your device.

By following these steps, you’ll be well-prepared for the iPadOS 18 update, ensuring a seamless transition to the latest software version. Preparing in advance will save you time and frustration, allowing you to enjoy the new features iPadOS 18 brings with minimal disruption. iPadOS 18 will be released on Monday the 16th of September, you can find out more details about the software over at Apple’s website.



