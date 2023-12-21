Audi Themes and Audi App Store launched

Audi has announced that it is launching its new Audi Themes and Audi App Store in the USA and this will bring new entertainment applications to their Audi MMi in-vehicle systems.

The new Audi Themes and Audi App Store will be available on select Audi models for the 2023 and 2023 range, an d you can find out more information below about these new features.

Audi Themes is a new feature that allows Audi owners to update the appearance of their vehicle’s interior with display wallpapers. The specially curated content for Audi Themes transforms the interior into a personal expression for drivers, families and passengers alike depicting travel landscapes, animals, and shapes, as well as cinema and sports. Seasonal images for the holiday season are also available for a touch of seasonal magic and fun. Additional image offerings like your favorite movie characters and many other themes are expected to become available in the future.

Customers can also have available in-vehicle ambient lighting selections automatically set to compliment the image when the vehicle is equipped with the optional Ambient Light Package plus. With many designs to choose from, Audi customers can express their personality and creativity through their vehicle display similar to a cell phone background or computer desktop wallpaper. Whether it be scenes of the northern lights, serene landscapes or fun holiday motifs, owners can update their vehicle interior for every occasion.

You can find out more details about the new Audi Themes and Audi App Store over at the Audi website at the link below, these new features are launching in the USA.

Source & Image Credit: Audi



