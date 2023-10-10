Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro to get 7 years of software updates

The new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones were made official last week, the handsets come with Android 14 and Google has also revealed that these new smartphones will come with 7 years of software updates.

According to Google the 7 years of software updates for the latest Pixel smartphones will include Android OS updates, feature drops, and also security updates, you can see more details below.

Extending our commitment with Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro was a natural progression for us, especially as we’re seeing people use their Pixel phones longer and longer. To make this possible, we’ve been working to secure long-term commitments from partner teams, and put the necessary testing infrastructure in place.

We also dug into how we can deliver the highest quality, best tested updates to Pixel users on a consistent basis. As part of this effort, our security updates, bug fixes and feature updates won’t roll out on a specific day each month. Instead, we’ll deploy updates as soon as they’ve completed the necessary tests to ensure they improve the experience for all Pixel customers.

Seven years of software updates for the new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro certainly sounds very impressive, you can find out more details over at Google’s website at the link below.

