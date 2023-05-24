In this guide, we will show you how to factory reset an Android Phone. If you are selling your smartphone or giving it to a friend or family member, then you will want to factory reset the device. If you factory reset your Android Phone it will delete all of your data from your device. Before proceeding, ensure you’ve backed up all important data.

There are a number of different steps to follow, before you perform a full factory reset on your Android Phone you will need to back everything up, follow the steps below to back up all of your data, photos, and more on your device.

Back-Up Your Data

Before you begin the factory reset process, make sure to back up all your important data. This includes contacts, photos, videos, apps, and personal files. Losing these without a proper backup can be a frustrating experience.

Google Account Sync: You can sync contacts, app data, and other information to your Google Account. Go to ‘Settings’ -> ‘Accounts’ -> ‘Google’ -> select your account -> ‘Account Sync’. Photos and Videos: Use Google Photos to back up photos and videos. Download the Google Photos app from Play Store if you don’t have it, sign in, and enable ‘Back up & Sync’. Files and Folders: Back up your files to Google Drive, or you can transfer them to your computer or an external hard drive.

Remove Your Google Account

You must remove your Google Account from your phone before performing a factory reset. This step is crucial to prevent the Factory Reset Protection (FRP) feature from locking your phone after the reset.

Go to ‘Settings’ -> ‘Accounts’ -> ‘Google’. Tap on the ‘Remove account’ button. You may need to enter your password to confirm this action.

Factory Reset

Now that your data is safe and your Google account has been removed, you can proceed with the factory reset.

Go to ‘Settings’ -> ‘System’ -> ‘Reset’ -> ‘Factory data reset’. Note that the path may vary slightly based on your phone’s manufacturer and Android version. You’ll see a warning screen detailing what data will be erased. Confirm you want to continue with the factory reset. Tap on ‘Reset Phone’ at the bottom. You may need to enter your phone’s password or PIN to proceed. Finally, confirm your choice by selecting ‘Erase Everything’. Your phone will begin the factory reset process. It may take a few minutes, so be patient and do not turn off your phone during this process. Once the process is complete, your phone will restart, and you’ll see the setup screen you saw when you first bought the phone. You can now set it up as new or give/sell it to someone else without worrying about your data.

This process applies to most Android phones. The specifics might vary slightly depending on your device manufacturer and the version of Android you’re using. Always make sure you’ve backed up all important data and signed out of all accounts before proceeding with a factory reset. If you are selling or giving your phone to someone else, you should remember to remove your SIM card from your device. You can find out more information about performing a factory reset over at Google.

We hope that you find out guide on how to factory reset an Android Phone useful, if you have any comments questions, or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below. If you own an iPhone we previously published a guide on how to factory reset an iPhone.

Image Credit: Bastian Riccardi



