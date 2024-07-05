How to Enable a Custom Carrier Name on iPhone in iOS 18

iOS 18 brings a host of exciting customization features to enhance your iPhone experience. With the ability to personalize your home screen, choose between light and dark modes, and adjust icon sizes, you can now tailor your device to your unique preferences. One of the most notable additions is the option to customize your carrier name or logo, allowing you to replace the default carrier text with a custom name or even emojis. The video below from iDeviceHelp shus us how you can do this on your iPhone in IOS 18.

Prerequisites and Preparation

Before diving into the customization process, there are a few essential steps you need to take:

Disable “Find My iPhone” in your iCloud settings to ensure a smooth customization process.

Download and install the Cowabunga Lite application on your Mac or Windows computer.

Grant the necessary system permissions for the Cowabunga Lite application to function correctly.

Customizing Your Carrier Name or Logo

With your iPhone prepared and the Cabanga Light application installed, you’re ready to start customizing your carrier name or logo:

Launch the Cowabunga Lite application on your computer. Connect your iPhone to the computer using a USB cable. Navigate to the status bar settings within the Cowabunga Lite application. Modify the primary and secondary carrier text or logo according to your preferences. Apply the changes and restart your iPhone to see the new custom carrier name or logo.

Verifying the Customization

After your iPhone reboots, complete the initial setup process as usual. To verify that your customization has been successfully applied, follow these steps:

Open the Control Center on your iPhone.

Check the status bar to confirm that your custom carrier name or logo is displayed correctly.

By following this guide, you can take advantage of iOS 18’s customization features and personalize your iPhone’s carrier name or logo. This small but significant change allows you to add a unique touch to your device, making it truly yours. Whether you choose a custom name or an emoji, customizing your carrier information is a fun way to express your style and preferences.

Note: Keep in mind that customizing your carrier name or logo does not affect your cellular service or network connectivity. It is purely a visual modification that enhances the aesthetics of your iPhone’s status bar.

With iOS 18’s customization options, you have the power to make your iPhone a reflection of your personality. Experiment with different carrier names, logos, and other customization features to create a device that is uniquely yours. Embrace the flexibility and creativity that iOS 18 offers, and enjoy a more personalized iPhone experience.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



