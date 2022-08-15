If you are wondering how to edit iPhone passwords, you will be pleased to know that Apple offers an easy way to delete, edit and manage any passwords you may have saved to auto fill website logins and more on your iPhone, iPad or iPod. There are a couple of quick ways to view, edit, delete or create new passwords on your iOS devices. The first method is viewing your passwords via the “Settings” application, which is available on both new and older iPhones.

If you are running iOS 13 or earlier :

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone

2. Open the Passwords & Accounts section on iOS13 on iOS14 it is labelled simply Passwords

3. Then select Website & App Passwords

4. iOS will then prompt you to use either Touch, Face ID or a passcode to verify your identity

Once you have accessed your Passwords list, you can either scroll through them or search for a specific website, username or application using the search box at the top of this screen. To view the details of a saved password on your iPhone, simply tap on an entry and its details will be revealed. Here you can edit a username, password or website as well as delete the entry completely from your saved password list.

Edit iPhone passwords

Apple uses its iCloud Keychain technology to help keep your passwords and other secure information synchronized and updated across all your iOS and macOS devices : iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac. If you would like to turn on the iCloud Keychain on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch and haven’t already done so, follow the instructions below :

1. Once again, go to Settings

2. Tap your account name and avatar banner

3. Select iCloud

4. Tap the Keychain option if you are running iOS 13 or later. It is worth noting that two-factor authentication is required to turn on iCloud Keychain. If you haven’t already set this app on your device, Apple will prompt you to do so.

Apple Keychain

Keychain is only available on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, and Mac devices which support two-factor authentication running iOS 8.4.1 and above or OS X Yosemite 10.10.5 on Macs.

The handy Apple iCloud Keychain stores your credit card numbers and expiry dates without the security code as well as app usernames and passwords, Wi-Fi passwords, internet accounts, websites logins and more.

Since the release of iOS 13 Apple has included a new feature that will alert you if you are using the same password more than once. A small triangle with an exclamation mark “!” inside. That will alert you of this and we recommend you pick something new rather than reuse the same password again and again.

In iOS 14 Apple increased its password security even further and will now alert you if any of your passwords all details have been used in a data breach. If it finds any insecure logins it will notify you to change them and correct the vulnerability.

For more information on using passwords on your iPhone or if you are having problems deleting or accessing the ones you already have saved on your device, jump over to the Apple Support website.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals