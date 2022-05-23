How to check your Apple purchase history and request refunds

If you would like to check the applications, games, books or films or anything else you have purchased on your Apple devices you may be interested to know that Apple makes it very easy to request refunds and search through your entire Apple purchase history. This quick guide will show you how to check all those items you may have downloaded on your iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac or MacBook. You will be pleased to know that Apple has created a dedicated website where you can login using your Apple ID to view your entire Apple purchase history.

Once logged in you can report a quality issue, request a refund, report anything you might think is a fraud or scam as well as report offensive, illegal or abusive content, you may have discovered in a purchase from the Apple App stores.

View your Apple purchase history on iOS

1. Go to “Settings”

2. Select your Name and Apple ID banner at the top of the Settings screen.

3. Select “Media & Purchases”

4. Select “View Account” from the pop-up menu at the bottom of the screen

5. Scroll down a little until you see “Purchase History” and tap on it.

6. Scroll through your purchase history or select a specific year using the “Date Range” option at the top.

On MacBook or iMac :

1. Open the Apple Music App on your Mac

2. Select “Account” from the top menu bar

3. Select “Account Settings” from the drop down menu

4. On the Account Information page scroll down a little until you see “Purchase History”

5. Click “See All” on the right hand side

If you would like to report a problem to Apple regards any of your purchases simply click on the “More” link on the right-hand side and you will be taken to the official Apple website. Or you can use the instructions below to go to the website manually to request a refund or report anything suspicious you have found in an application or purchase directly to Apple.

Access your purchase history from a browser :

1. Visit the reportaproblem.apple.com website

2. Login using your Apple ID security credentials

3. Search for specific purchases or view everything in chronological order.

Using a browser to connect to the official Apple website, you can also check the status of claims, refunds and more. If you are having issues finding a purchase, make sure you are logging into the website using the Apple ID you used when buying the item. As it will only show the items associated with each ID. If you are signed up for Apple Family Sharing, you will need to login with the main admin “Controller” credentials to see a full list of everyone’s purchases.

We have also created a detailed guide if you would like to cancel unwanted iPhone subscriptions for apps and services.

