PC builders interested in learning more about just how much performance a motherboard can add to your rig, may be interested in a new video created by the team over at Linus Tech Tips. Check out the video below during which the LTT team and Anthony take one 11900K processor and benchmarked it across ten different motherboards to see just how much of a difference they can make when it comes to both gaming and CPU-intensive workloads.

The results are very surprising and if you are building on Intel based PC you may be able to save yourself some hard earned cash by taking heed to some of the results in the video below. Check it out to see how much a motherboard influences your PC performance.

How much does the motherboard influence your PC performance?

Time Stamps :

0:00 Intro

1:05 The Process

3:35 Results

4:47 Store Callout

5:01 Outliers

6:44 Losers

8:04 Bottom Boards

10:05 Conclusion

11:01 Outro

ASRock Z590 PRO4

One of the motherboards that faired pretty well during the testing and is also available as at a fairly reasonable price of around $190 was the ASRock Z590 PRO4 capable of supporting 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and 11th Gen Intel Core processors with support from DDR4 4800MHz (OC), 14 Phase Dr.MOS Power Design and equipped with 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16, 3 x PCIe 3.0 x1, 1 x M.2 Key-E for WiFi, 7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC897 Audio Codec), Nahimic Audio and 2.5 Gigabit LAN.

