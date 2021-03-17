Intel Rocket Lake-S 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors launched

Intel has launched its new Intel 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors code-named “Rocket Lake-S”, announcing the availability of its flagship Intel Core i9-11900K processor offering speeds of up to 5.30 GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost. Engineered on the new Cypress Cove architecture, 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors up to 19% gen-over-gen instructions per cycle (IPC) improvement for the highest frequency cores and adds Intel UHD graphics featuring the Intel Xe graphics architecture for rich media and intelligent graphics capabilities, says Intel in a press release today.

Improvements in this generation include:

– Up to 19% gen-over-gen IPC performance improvement.

– Up to 50% better integrated graphics performance with Intel UHD graphics featuring Intel Xe graphics architecture.

– Intel Deep Learning Boost and Vector Neural Network Instructions support to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) inference—vastly improving performance for deep learning workloads.

– Enhanced overclocking tools and features for flexible overclocking and tuning performance and experience.

The flagship 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900K offers you up to 5.3 gigahertz, eight cores, 16 threads and 16 megabytes of Intel Smart Cache. The unlocked 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processor supports fast memory speeds with DDR4-3200. As well as introducing new overclocking tools and features. Including real-time memory overclocking which enables changes to DDR4 frequency in real time, extending memory overclocking support for H570 and B560 chipsets allowing users to experience overclocking, Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) 2 and AVX-512 voltage guard band override, and an all new integrated memory controller with wider timings and Gear 2 support (in addition to Gear 1 support).

Source : Intel

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals