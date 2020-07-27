The Medium psychological horror gameplay walkthrough demo

Psychological horror game The Medium is now available to preorder and will be launching for PC and the next-generation Xbox Series X games console later this year. If you are interested in learning more about the dual-reality gameplay of the game. Check out the four-minute gameplay teaser below.

“Take a look at the dual-reality gameplay of The Medium in the first official walkthrough demo. Two fully-fledged and visually distinct worlds rendered simultaneously. Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw – a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy.”

“The Medium’s spirit world is a dark mirror reflection of our reality, a grim and unsettling place where our unpunished deeds, evil urges, and vile secrets manifest themselves and can take on a form. This world has been invented and designed under the inspiration of Zdzisław Beksiński’s paintings, Polish dystopian surrealist internationally recognized for his distinctive and strikingly ominous style.

Immerse yourself in the disturbing and oppressive atmosphere of the game thanks to the original ‘dual’ soundtrack co-created by Akira Yamaoka and Arkadiusz Reikowski. Yamaoka-san is a legendary Japanese composer best known for his work on the Silent Hill series; Reikowski is a Hollywood Music in Media Awards nominee who worked on such acclaimed horror games as Blair Witch, Layers of Fear, and Observer. Now they join their creative forces for the music and songs of The Medium.”

