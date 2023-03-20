Layers of Fears horror game 11 minute gameplay walk-through

If you are looking forward to the latest game to launch in the ongoing psychological horror adventure game series developed by Bloober Team and published by Aspyr. You are sure to enjoy this 11 minute gameplay walk-through of the latest Layers of Fears horror game which will be launching during June 2023 and will be available to play on PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X|S.

“Follow the Painter from the original Layers of Fear, and join the Writer — a recently unveiled character — for a closer look at the latest installment in the Layers franchise. As The Writer, enter the lone and ghastly Lighthouse — a newly-introduced location — and uncover an untold story that links all of the Layers’ characters and events together. Unravel secrets, solve puzzles, and face the threats of the old Mansion that can only be solved with a lantern — a new and essential tool to confront the nightmares in the game!”

Layers of Fear horror game

“Feast your eyes on the vibrant visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, featuring technologies like Lumen, Ray Tracing, HDR, volumetric lighting and Niagara–creating graphics as lifelike as possible.

– The canvas awaits its final brushstrokes.

– The stage calls for its lead actor.

– The novel needs its final chapter.

– It’s time to face your fears.

– One. Last. Time.”

For more information on the Layers of Fear horror game jump over to the official game website or Steam for more details and to add the game to your wish list for preorder in a few months time.

Source : Bloober Team : Steam





