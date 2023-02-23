The Popes Exorcist horror film starring Russell Crowe

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for its upcoming new horror film The Popes Exorcist starring Russell Crowe. Set to premiere in theatre screens in a few months time The Popes Exorcist film will be available to watch in theatres from April 14, 2023 onwards and has been inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican.

The supernatural horror film has been directed by Julius Avery and as well as Russell Crowe playing Father Gabriele Amorthalso stars Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, Franco Nero as The Pope, Laurel Marsden, Cornell S. John, Peter DeSouza-Feighoney and Ralph Ineson. Check out the latest trailer embedded below for a glimpse of what you can expect from the storyline and characters in the new horror film set to premiere in April 2023.

The Popes Exorcist

“The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.”

“Portrayal of a real-life figure Father Gabriele Amorth, a priest who acted as chief exorcist of the Vatican and who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime. (He passed away in 2016 at the age of 91.) Amorth wrote two memoirs — An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories — and detailed his experiences battling Satan and demons that had clutched people in their evil.”

Source : Sony Pictures





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals