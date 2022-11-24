The Art of Horizon Forbidden West book announced, preorders now open

Sony and Guerrilla have this week promoted a new book that will be published during April 2023 offering fans of the Horizon games a “comprehensive chronicle that will delight fans and collectors“. The Art of Horizon Forbidden West book takes the form of a full colour hardcover volume featuring over 200 pages of concept art and developer commentary.

The Art of Horizon Forbidden West book will be available in both Standard and Deluxe Editions priced at $50 and $100 respectively and will be available in bookstores worldwide from April 25, 2023 onwards and comic stores from April 26, 2023 onwards. Pre-orders are now open and are available from online book retailers such as Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

Horizon Forbidden West art book

“This art book chronicles the development of Horizon Forbidden West as a spectacular visual journey. Through twelve chapters, curated with Guerrilla’s Art Team, Art of Horizon Forbidden West dives deeper than ever into the mysterious new frontier Aloy explores beyond the Sundom. Immerse yourself in this post-post-apocalyptic world with never-seen-before detail–from the broad sweeping panoramic views of the West to minute intricacies of tribal artifacts that furnish the game’s lifelike settlements.”

“Concept art is the plucky first step we take into the unknown regions of Aloy’s world,” notes Misja Baas, Project Art Director at Guerrilla, in the book’s foreword. “It’s a process of discovery. The paintings are ambitious, beautiful, and full of imagination. They’re grand in their scale and clever in their detail. But what I’m struck with most as I turn these pages, and see larger-than-life vistas filled with great ideas and awe-inspiring machines, is the feeling that our vision is truly represented in Horizon Forbidden West. And in some places, it turned out even better than we imagined.”

Source : Sony





