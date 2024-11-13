Honoring Spa: The Aston Martin Vantage AMV24 Edition

Aston Martin, the renowned British luxury sports car manufacturer, has unveiled the exclusive Vantage AMV24 Edition, a limited-edition model that pays homage to the brand’s triumphant victory at the 2024 Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa race. This extraordinary vehicle, carefully crafted by the bespoke division Q by Aston Martin, is a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to performance, luxury, and exclusivity. With only 24 units available, the Vantage AMV24 Edition is a rare gem designed specifically for discerning clients in Continental Europe.

The Vantage AMV24 Edition draws inspiration from Aston Martin’s rich motorsport heritage, featuring a striking Podium Green paint scheme complemented by the iconic AMR Lime livery. This unique color combination not only celebrates the brand’s historic win but also showcases the car’s dynamic and sporty character. Under the hood, a formidable 665PS/800Nm engine promises an exhilarating driving experience, delivering both power and precision.

Engineered for Excellence

Sharing its technical platform with the new Vantage, the Vantage AMV24 Edition features a perfect 50:50 weight distribution, ensuring optimal balance and handling. The car is equipped with a suite of advanced technologies, including industry-leading Active Vehicle Dynamics, Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, and an Electronic Rear Differential (E-diff). These innovative features work in harmony to provide unparalleled control and responsiveness, allowing drivers to push the limits of performance.

The Vantage AMV24 Edition’s capabilities are further enhanced by the AML-specific 21″ Michelin Pilot S5 tyres, which offer exceptional grip and stability in various driving conditions. With a top speed of 202mph and the ability to accelerate from 0-60mph in a mere 3.4 seconds, this sports car is engineered to deliver an adrenaline-fueled driving experience that will leave enthusiasts breathless.

Bespoke Craftsmanship and Luxury

Step inside the Vantage AMV24 Edition, and you’ll be greeted by a carefully crafted interior that showcases Aston Martin’s attention to detail and commitment to luxury. The bespoke cabin features a unique sill plaque, proudly displaying the car’s limited-edition status. The AMR Lime contrast stitching adds a touch of sportiness to the premium materials, while the state-of-the-art infotainment system provides seamless connectivity and entertainment options.

Every element of the Vantage AMV24 Edition’s interior has been carefully considered to create a driver-focused environment that combines comfort and style. The ergonomic design ensures that all controls are within easy reach, allowing the driver to focus on the thrill of the drive. The premium materials, including supple leather and high-quality finishes, contribute to an atmosphere of refined luxury.

An Exclusive Ownership Experience

Owning a Vantage AMV24 Edition is not just about possessing a rare and exceptional sports car; it’s about being part of an exclusive community. Aston Martin has curated a personalized ownership experience for each of the 24 fortunate clients who will acquire this limited-edition model. Deliveries are set to commence in the first quarter of 2025, ensuring that owners will have ample time to anticipate the arrival of their bespoke masterpiece.

As part of the ownership experience, Vantage AMV24 Edition owners will receive an invitation to the 2025 24 Hours of Spa race. This exclusive opportunity allows them to witness the legendary event that inspired their car’s creation and explore the full potential of their vehicle on the iconic circuit. It’s a chance to immerse themselves in the world of motorsport and experience the thrill of Aston Martin’s racing heritage firsthand.

A Legacy of Innovation and Craftsmanship

The Aston Martin Vantage AMV24 Edition is a testament to the brand’s enduring legacy of innovation and craftsmanship. With its exceptional performance, bespoke design, and exclusive ownership experience, this limited-edition sports car represents the pinnacle of automotive excellence. It embodies Aston Martin’s relentless pursuit of perfection and its commitment to creating vehicles that captivate the hearts and minds of car enthusiasts worldwide.

For those who appreciate the art of driving and the allure of owning a piece of automotive history, the Vantage AMV24 Edition is a rare opportunity to be part of something truly special. As Aston Martin continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of luxury sports cars, the Vantage AMV24 Edition stands as a shining example of the brand’s unwavering dedication to performance, craftsmanship, and exclusivity.

