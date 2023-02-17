Honor X8a smartphone launched in the UK

Honor has launched a new smartphone in the UK, the Honor X8a and the handset is now available to preorder for £219.99.

The new Honor X8a comes with a 6.7-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels, the device also comes with a 19.9:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by an octa-core Media Tek Helo G88 mobile processor and it comes with a Mail-G52 MC2 GPU.

The handset features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the device features a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with fast charging, Plus it features Magic UI 6.1 which is based on Google’s Android 12 OS.

The Honor X8a comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the device, there is a 100-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera for photos and videos. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

You can find out more details about the new Honor X8a smartphone over at the Honor website at the link below. The device comes in a choice of three colors, Titanium Silver, Midnight Black and Cyan Lake.

Source Honor





