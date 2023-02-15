Honor Magic 5 Lite smartphone unveiled

Honor has added a new Android smartphone to their range with the launch of the new Honor Magic 5 Lite and the handset comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display that features a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. There is no microSD card slot on this device.

The Honor Magic 5 Lite comes with a 5100 mSh battery and it also features 40W fast charging, the device comes with Android 12 and Magic UI 6.1

The handset features a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

The three rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The new Honor Magic 5 Lite smartphone will come in a choice of three colors, Emerald Green, Titanium Silver and Midnight Black.

The handset is launching in France first and it will be available from the 20th of February and it will retail for €379.

Source Honor, GSM Arena





