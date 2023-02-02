Honor X7a smartphone launched in the UK

Honor is launching its latest Android smartphone in the UK, the Honor X7a and the handset is available in the UK for £179.99.
The handset comes with a 6.74-inch LCD display that has an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 mobile processor.
The handset also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, plus a microSD card slot and a range of cameras.
On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro.
The HONOR X7a features an impressive 50MP Ultra-clear Quad Camera system comprising a 50MP Main Camera, a 5MP Wide Camera, 2MP Macro Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera, allowing users to capture their memorable life moments in vivid detail, all day and all night long. On the front, the 8MP Front Camera makes taking high-quality portraits easy, ideal for selfie lovers who enjoy snapping photos with their loved ones.
The new Honor X7a is available in a choice of colors, these include Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black. The handset can be purchased from Hihonor, Argos, Amazon, Very, and Currys.
Source Honor
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.