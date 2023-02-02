Honor X7a smartphone launched in the UK

Honor is launching its latest Android smartphone in the UK, the Honor X7a and the handset is available in the UK for £179.99.

The handset comes with a 6.74-inch LCD display that has an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 mobile processor.

The handset also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, plus a microSD card slot and a range of cameras.

On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro.

The new Honor X7a is available in a choice of colors, these include Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black. The handset can be purchased from Hihonor, Argos, Amazon, Very, and Currys.

Source Honor





