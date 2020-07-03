Honor X10 Max smartphone unveiled

We have been hearing rumors about the new Honor X10 Max smartphone over the last few weeks, the handset is now official.

The Honor X10 Max comes with a 7.09 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a MediaTek MT6873 5G processor.

The handset features 6GB or 8GB of RAm and 64GB and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device comes with a range of high end cameras which include a 48 megapixel main camera for photos and videos and an 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The X10 Max comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 22.5W fast charging, it also comes with Android 10 and Magic UI 3.1.

The 6GB of RAM and 64GB model will retails for CNY 2,099 which is about $297 and the 8GB model will retail for CNY 2,499 which is about $354.

Source GSM Arena

