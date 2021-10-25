Honor Play5 Vitality Edition smartphone unveiled

Honor has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the Honor Play5 Vitality Edition, the handset comes with a 6.67 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of two storage options.

You can either choose 128GB or 256GB of built in storage and the handset comes with a 4300 mAh battery and it features 66W fast charging.

The new Honor Play5 Vitality Edition comes with a range of cameras including a single Selfie cameras on the front and a dual camera setup on the back.

The dual rear cameras are made up of a 64 megapixel main camera for photos and videos, this is paired with a 2 megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera which has been designed for making video calls and for snapping Selfies.

The handset comes with Magic UI 4.2 which is based on Google’s Android 11 OS and pricing for the device will start at 1,799 yuan for the 128GB model or about $282. The 256GB model of the Honor Play5 Vitality Edition is slightly more expensive at 1,999 yuan or about $313.

