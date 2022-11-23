Geeky Gadgets

Honor MagicOS 7.0 unveiled

Honor MagicOS 7.0

Honor has announced the latest version of its software for its range of smartphones, the Honor MagicOS 7.0, and they have also released details on when the updates will land.

The Honor MagicOS 7.0 brings a wide range of new features to the Honor lineup of smartphones, including a range of design changes and more.

Some of the new features coming to the Honor smartphones include an updated UI, there is a new split-screen keyboard for foldable devices, a new task manager and smart widget support, and more.

You can see details below on when these updates will be released to various devices:

December 2022

    • Honor Magic V
    • Honor Magic3 Ultimate Edition
    • Honor Magic3 Pro
    • Honor Magic3
    • Honor V40

January 2023

    • Honor Magic4 Supreme Edition
    • Honor Magic4 Pro
    • Honor Magic4

February 2023

    • Honor 70 Pro+
    • Honor 70 Pro
    • Honor 70

March 2023

    • Honor 60 Pro
    • Honor 60
    • Honor 50 Pro
    • Honor 50

April 2023

    • Honor X40 GT

May 2023

  • Honor V40 Light Luxury Edition
  • Honor X40
  • Honor X30

The release dates are for the handsets in China, as yet there are no specific release dates for other countries. As soon as we get details on when this software update will be released for Honor smartphones in more countries we will let you know.

Source Honor, GSM Arena

