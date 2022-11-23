Honor MagicOS 7.0 unveiled

Honor has announced the latest version of its software for its range of smartphones, the Honor MagicOS 7.0, and they have also released details on when the updates will land.

The Honor MagicOS 7.0 brings a wide range of new features to the Honor lineup of smartphones, including a range of design changes and more.

Some of the new features coming to the Honor smartphones include an updated UI, there is a new split-screen keyboard for foldable devices, a new task manager and smart widget support, and more.

You can see details below on when these updates will be released to various devices:

December 2022

Honor Magic V Honor Magic3 Ultimate Edition Honor Magic3 Pro Honor Magic3 Honor V40



January 2023

Honor Magic4 Supreme Edition Honor Magic4 Pro Honor Magic4



February 2023

Honor 70 Pro+ Honor 70 Pro Honor 70



March 2023

Honor 60 Pro Honor 60 Honor 50 Pro Honor 50



April 2023

Honor X40 GT



May 2023

Honor V40 Light Luxury Edition

Honor X40

Honor X30

The release dates are for the handsets in China, as yet there are no specific release dates for other countries. As soon as we get details on when this software update will be released for Honor smartphones in more countries we will let you know.

Source Honor, GSM Arena





