Honor MagicBook 16 laptop unveiled at MWC

As well as some new smartphones, Honor also unveiled a new laptop at Mobile World Congress, the Honor MagicBook 16.

As the name suggests, the MagicBook 16 features a 16.1-inch IPDS display and it comes with an AMD Ryzen 5,000 Series processor and more.

The HONOR MagicBook features a 16.1-inch IPS anti-glare display with 5.1mm thin bezels, achieving a screen to body ratio of 87.3% and a wide 170o viewing angle to deliver the ultimate viewing experience. With 100% sRGB wide color gamut and 300nits brightness, the HONOR MagicBook 16 offers enhanced color quality and vivid clarity for editing cutting-edge graphics and images.

The HONOR MagicBook delivers a high refresh rate2 of up to 144Hz, ensuring a smooth and seamless operating experience, whether users are gaming or watching high-definition videos.

Perfect for those who spend long hours in front of the screen, the HONOR MagicBook 16 is equipped with TÜV Low Blue Light Certification, minimizing emissions of harmful blue light to ensure enhanced eye protection and a comfortable viewing experience.

You can find out more information about the new Honor MagicBook over at the Honor website at the link below. As yet there are no details on how much this new Honor laptop will retail for, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

