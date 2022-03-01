Honor Magic4 Pro smartphone gets official

Honor has launched a new smartphone at this year’s Mobile World Congress, the Honor Magic4 Pro. The handset comes with a 6.8-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 2848 x 1312 pixels, it also features a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and it comes with an Adreno 730 GPU.

The new Honor Magic4 Pro comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of included storage, it also features a 4600 mAh battery and 100W wired and wireless charging.

There are a number of high-end cameras on this new Honor smartphone, this includes a 12-megapixel front-facing camera and a TOF 3D sensor. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Honors’ new high-end smartphone comes with Android 12 and Magic UI 6, the handset will be available in a range of different colors. These include orange, black, cyan, gold, and white.

Honor also announced the new Honor Magic4 at the same time, we will have some specifications on that device later. Pricing for the new Honor Magic4 Pro smartphone will start at €1099 and the Honor Magic4 will start at €899.

Source Honor

