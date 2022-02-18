Honor Magic 4 to launch at MWC 2022

Honor has announced that they will be unveiling a new smartphone at Mobile World Congress later this month, the Honor Magic 4.

The handset will be made official at a press event on the 28th of February at Mobile World Congress 2022, the event will be live-streamed.

2021 was an exciting new chapter for HONOR with our successful global launch of HONOR 50 in more than 40 markets. And 2022 is already off to a great start. We began the year with the debut of our very first foldable flagship Magic V in China, which features an iconic design and breakthrough innovations for this novel category. According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, HONOR recorded an impressive start to 2022 with strong growth momentum. The report also highlighted HONOR’s outstanding performance in China in Q4. To read the full report, please click HERE.

With the upcoming launch of our HONOR Magic4 series at MWC – the newest member of our Magic flagship series that’s full of features that will unleash the Power of Magic, we hope to bring you more surprises. More information about the upcoming HONOR Magic4 Series will be available in due course.

We will have more details about the new Honor Magic 4 smartphone when it is unveiled later this month.

