Honor 60 SE smartphone gets official

Honor has added a new Android smartphone to its range, the Honor 60 SE, this is the third handset in the Honor 60 range.

The Honor 60 SE smartphone comes with a 6.7 inch OLED display that features a 120 Hz refresh rate, the exact resolution of the display has not been announced as yet

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM you get a choice of two different storage options, 128GB or 256GB.

The Honor 60 SE comes with a 4,300 mAh battery and it features 66W fast charging, the device has a range of cameras with three on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the back of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, the other two cameras on the back have not been announced. They are rumored to include an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. As yet there are no details on how many megapixels the front-facing camera comes with.

The new Hono 60 SE smartphone will be available from the 17th of February and it will retail for CNY 2,199 which is about $345 for the 128GB model. The 256GB model will retail for CMY 2,499 which is about $390. The handset will be available in a choice of three colors, black, jade green, and silver.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals