Honor Magic Vs lands in the UK 19th May

Honor has revealed that it will be launching its new Honor Magic Vs smartphone in the UK from the 19th of May. pricing for the handset will start at £1,399, although there will be a range of launch offers available to bring the launch price down to £1,199 if you buy it before the 26th of May.

The Handset will be available to buy direct from Honor in the UK and with retailers Amazon, Argos and Very, it is also headed to mobile carrier Three in the UK from June.

The HONOR Magic Vs is exceptionally slim and lightweight, measuring just 12.9mm thin when folded and 267g in weight. Despite its compact nature, the HONOR Magic Vs features a 5000mAh battery, the largest battery capacity among foldable smartphones under 270g available today.

Contributing to the light weight of the HONOR Magic Vs is a revolutionary Super-light Gearless Hinge that has been carefully crafted using single-piece casting technology, reducing the number of structural components from 92 in the previous generation down to just 4. The hinge can withstand up to 400,000 folds as tested by TÜV Rheinland, which is equivalent to more than ten years of use based on 100 folds per day, setting a new benchmark for foldable smartphone design.

The HONOR Magic Vs folds tightly without a gap and has an almost fully flat screen when unfolded, a feature that competing foldable devices on the market do not offer.

You can find out more information about the new Honor Magic smartphone over at Honor at the link below, the device will go on sale in the UK from the 19th of May 2023.

Source Honor





