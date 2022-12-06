Honor Magic Vs gets unboxed (Video)

The Honor Magic Vs folding smartphone was made official recently and now we have an unboxing video of the handset from Unbox Therapy.

The video below gives us a look at the new Honor Magic Vs smartphone and some of its features, let’s find out more details about the device.

As we can see from the handset, the device comes with some great features, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor

The device comes with a range of RAM and storage options, these include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage

The handset also comes with two displays, the is a 6.5-inch outer display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels and a 7.6-inch folding display with a resolution of 2272 x 1984 pixels.

The Honor Magic Vs comes with a 5,000 mah battery and 66W fast charging, it also has a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back.

On the front of devices, there is a 16-megapixel camera for making video calls and taking selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 54-megapixel main camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy





