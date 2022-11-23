Honor Magic Vs folding smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new Honor Magic Vs folding smartphone and now we get to have a look at the handset and some of its features.

The video below from SuperSaf gives us a look at the Honor Magic Vs smartphone and its folding display, let’s find out more details about the device.

As a reminder the Honor Magic Vs comes with a 7.95-inch folding internal display and a 6.45-inch cover display, the folding display has a resolution of 2272 x 1984 pixels, and the cover display has a resolution of 2560 x 10980 pixels.

The handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ mobile processor, there are two RAM options 8GB and 12GB, and two storage options 256GB and 512GB.

The device comes with a range of high-end cameras, there are three cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the back of the handset, there is a 54-megapixel wide-angle main camera, there is also a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera for making video calls and snapping Selfies.

The new Honor folding smartphone also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 66W fast charging, pricing for the device starts at $1050 and it comes in three colors, Cyan, Black and Orange.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf





