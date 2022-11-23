Geeky Gadgets

Honor Magic Vs folding smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

Honor Magic Vs

Earlier today we heard about the new Honor Magic Vs folding smartphone and now we get to have a look at the handset and some of its features.

The video below from SuperSaf gives us a look at the Honor Magic Vs smartphone and its folding display, let’s find out more details about the device.

As a reminder the Honor Magic Vs comes with a 7.95-inch folding internal display and a 6.45-inch cover display, the folding display has a resolution of 2272 x 1984 pixels, and the cover display has a resolution of 2560 x 10980 pixels.

The handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ mobile processor, there are two RAM options 8GB and 12GB, and two storage options 256GB and 512GB.

The device comes with a range of high-end cameras, there are three cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the back of the handset, there is a 54-megapixel wide-angle main camera, there is also a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera for making video calls and snapping Selfies.

The new Honor folding smartphone also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 66W fast charging, pricing for the device starts at $1050 and it comes in three colors, Cyan, Black and Orange.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf

