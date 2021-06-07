Honor 50 and 50 Pro smartphones leaked

It looks like we have some details on the new Honor 50 and 50 Pro smartphone, some press renders and photos of the handsets have been leaked.

The Honor 50 Pro is rumored to come with a 108 megapixel main camera and the Honor 50 will apparently feature a 50 megapixel main camera a 13 megapixel ultra wide camera and a telephoto camera.

Both handset are expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and different amounts of RAM and storage.

These are the only details we know about the two new Honor 50 smartphones, the handsets will apparently be made official on the 16th of June. We will have full information on both handsets when they launch on the 16th.

Source Myfixguide

