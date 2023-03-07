Emotn N1 is a Netflix officially licensed home projector

Throughout Europe smart projector manufacturer Emotn has launched its new N1 home projector which is also Netflix officially licensed. Offering native 1080p full HD clarity, 500 ANSI Lumens and a maximum projection size of 120 inches will automatically enter the Netflix streaming service once turned on and presents movies, TV series and more as you would expect. Priced at €500 the home projector is now available to purchase from online retailers such as Amazon and is currently discounted by €50 with a coupon for a limited time.

“Officially licensed by Netflix, the Emotn N1 offers new ideas and viewing locations for easier, clearer, enjoyable viewing of Netflix films, TV shows and more. The Emotn N1 transports users to Netflix immediately upon power-on, exposing them to a world of their favorite content.

Unlike watching Netflix on smartphones and tablets, the Emotn N1 gives users the freedom to choose from a large screen size of 60″ to 120″. Different from watching on a normal TV, the dedicated light, rich color and crystal sound of the Emotn N1 provide viewers with more immersion and a cozy vibe. The Emotn N1 comes with a remote control that features hotkeys for the three main video services – Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube – allowing consumers to access their go-to apps with a single press.”

Netflix home projector

“With native 1080p FHD quality and 500 ANSI Lumens, the Emotn N1 invites viewers to watch all their eye-popping favorites. The remarkable HDR10 technology brings vibrant display with incredible contrast for bright whites and true blacks. Enhanced with Dolby Audio and dual 5-watt built-in speakers, users can hear every detail in crystal clear clarity. This combination of superior images and rich sound allows the viewer to feel like they’re right there in the story.”

“In the quest for intelligence, simplicity and ease, the Emotn N1 employs a super easy setup with the cutting-edge ToF (Time-of-Flight) Laser Autofocus and Auto Keystone Correction, to free the user’s hands to a great extent. Viewers can always get a clear rectangular picture in seconds, and the entire adjustment process is nearly seamless to them. The Emotn N1 surely offers peace of mind for viewers to get into the mood for their favorites.”

Source : Emotn





