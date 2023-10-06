GymPad W1 home gym and water rower

With more people working and studying from home, the need for effective and convenient home workout solutions has never been greater. One such solution that has emerged is the GymPad W1, a compact and portable home gym and water rower designed for home workouts. This article will delve into the benefits and features of the GymPad W1, highlighting its potential to revolutionize home fitness.

Rowing is a full-body exercise that engages nearly all major muscle groups, making it an excellent choice for comprehensive workouts. It’s a form of exercise that is suitable for all age groups, offering a low-impact yet highly effective way to improve cardiovascular health, build muscle strength, and burn calories. However, traditional rowers have often been bulky and difficult to store, discouraging many people from incorporating this beneficial exercise into their routines.

Early bird benefits are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $499 or £409 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail value, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“GymPad W1 comes with dozens of pre-programmed workouts, so you can always find the perfect one for your fitness level and goals. You can also create your own custom workouts. This makes it easy to keep your workouts challenging and interesting. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned athlete, you’ll find a workout that’s right for you.”

Home gym and water rower

Enter the GymPad W1, a compact water rower that addresses the limitations associated with traditional rowers. Its slim design and easy storage and transport capabilities make it an ideal fit for small apartments or homes with limited space. Unlike traditional rowers, the GymPad W1’s design allows it to fold down to a compact size for safe and secure storage, reducing the risk of injury to children or pets. Moreover, its water tank remains horizontal when folded, reducing the risk of leakage, a common concern with other foldable rowers.

The GymPad W1 is not just about convenience and compactness; it’s also about effectiveness. The machine engages 90% of muscle groups, making it more effective than other common exercises like running, cycling, or using an elliptical machine. This means that users can achieve a comprehensive workout in less time, making the GymPad W1 an efficient choice for those with busy schedules.

The GymPad W1 water rower’s large tank provides up to 50kg of resistance, allowing users to burn more calories in less time. This resistance is created using real water, providing a smooth, natural rowing motion that effectively works muscles and offers a realistic rowing experience. This water resistance feature sets the GymPad W1 apart from many other home workout machines, offering a unique and engaging workout experience.

If the GymPad W1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023.

Portability is another key feature of the GymPad W1. Its folding design and installed wheels allow it to be moved easily, making it a versatile piece of fitness equipment that can be used in various spaces around the home. This portability, combined with its compact size when folded, makes the GymPad W1 a convenient and flexible solution for home workouts.

The GymPad W1 is suitable for all ages and fitness levels, making it a versatile piece of fitness equipment. Whether you’re a fitness novice or a seasoned athlete, the GymPad W1 can be adjusted to meet your specific needs and goals. This is further enhanced by the machine’s pre-programmed workouts and customization options, catering to various fitness levels and goals.

Finally, the GymPad W1 is built with high-quality materials and construction, ensuring its durability. This means that users can rely on the GymPad W1 for long-term use, making it a worthwhile investment for those seeking a reliable and effective home workout solution.

The GymPad W1 offers a compact, portable, and effective solution for home workouts. Its design and features address the limitations of traditional rowers, making it a versatile and convenient choice for those seeking to maintain and improve their fitness at home. Whether you’re looking to engage in a full-body workout, burn calories efficiently, or simply add variety to your exercise routine, the GymPad W1 is a worthy contender to consider.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the water rower and home gym, jump over to the official GymPad W1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



