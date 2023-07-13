The Doorway Gym affordable, compact home gym

If you would like to have the ability to work out in the comfort of your own home, you might be interested in a new fitness system aptly named the Doorway Gym. It is designed to provide strength exercises for all fitness levels, from “gym junkies to newbies“. Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $289 or £223 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Meet The Doorway Gym—a compact, multifunctional piece of fitness equipment designed to help you build strength, conquer your fitness goals, and transform your body right from the comfort of your own home. Whether you’re a beginner looking to kickstart your fitness routine or a seasoned athlete aiming for peak performance, the Doorway Gym adapts to your needs, offering a wide range of exercises to help you build strength and conquer your fitness goals.”

Home gym

“Easily set up or break down the equipment in less than two minutes. Plus, The Doorway Gym features a compact and space-efficient design to easily store away. The loading strap on The Doorway Gym is compatible with all weights—kettlebells, dumbbells, weight plates or any other weight you can think of!”

Assuming that the Doorway gym funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Doorway gym home gym fitness and strength system project survey the promotional video below.

“I’ve been a gym owner and personal trainer for over 10 years and realized there was a need for a product that beginners could use to build strength for pull-ups, push-ups and dips. We take pride in The Doorway Gym and aim to offer you (and our future customers) the highest-quality products. So, we’re offering a 1-year product warranty to cover any parts or pieces that may be defective—no questions asked! “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and capability highlights for the home gym fitness and strength system, jump over to the official Doorway gym crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



