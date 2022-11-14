SwitchBot home automation window blind controller



If you are searching for an easy automated way to open and close your window blinds, you may be interested in a new home automation gadget launched via Kickstarter, which has already raised over $300,000, thanks to over 1,700 backers. The SwitchBot Blind Tilt can be controlled using the companion application or connected to your home, personal assistant, whether it be Alexa, Google Home or Siri. The blind controller comes complete with its own solar panel, enabling it to charge itself using the power of the Sun without the need for batteries or wiring.

Offering 10 intuitive control methods and precise alignment control. The SwitchBot automatic controller can adjust your blinds depending on light or heat. Plenty of accessories are also available, allowing you to create the perfect smart home and home automation system. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $49 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Home automation

“Tired of always opening the shutters day after day in the morning and closing them at night? You can now automatically adjust according to sunrise and sunset times. Use our app to control your blind tilts whenever you want when at home. And when paired with SwitchBot Hub Mini you’ll be able to use third-party smart assistants and even control remotely when you’re outside of the house. Looking to set a timer or use our Countdown function to help yourself wake up to natural sunlight like an alarm clock? Just open our app and set a time that suits you best.”

Window blind controller

If the SwitchBot campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the SwitchBot automated blind controller project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“The world’s easiest solar-powered smart blinds. Here to help make your blinds smart instantly. Features a built-in 2000mAh lithium battery, and receives power from solar panels to achieve power that lasts forever, making our device both energy-saving and environmentally friendly.”

“Open and close your blinds easily using intuitive voice commands to help make life easier. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Shortcuts, IFTTT, SmartThings, and more.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the automated blind controller, jump over to the official SwitchBot crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals