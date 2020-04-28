Misa family robotic personal assistant hits Indiegogo from $349

A new personal assistant has been launched via Indigogo this week called Misa. watch the demonstration video below to learn more about Misa designed to provide a friend, a teacher, a helper, a photographer, and more, say its creators. Early bird pledges are available from $349 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during August 2020.

“Misa comes preloaded with thousands of hours of safe and ad-free games, books, learning apps, & videos all from top family brands you know and loves such as Little Miss, The Moomins, Mr. Bean, Peter Rabbit, Mr. Men worth $250. Home automation, security, social interactions with the expression of emotions, or assistance robot for seniors and family.”

Specifications of the Misa personal robotic assistant include :

– Display Screen 7inch IPS 1280x 800

– CPU Quad Core 1.8 GHz.

– Operating System Android 9.0

– Memory 2GB

– Storage 16GB

– Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11bgn, Bluetooth – BT4.0

– Audio High Quality Speaker

– Camera HD Camera, AR Camera

– Microphone Dual Microphone

– Sensor Touch Sensor – Interactive interface

– Drop Sensor – Avoid from falling into gaps

– Range Sensor – Detect forward distance

– Ultrasonic Sensor – Avoid from obstacles

– Battery 4.2V / 10000 mAh

– Standby Time 48 hours

– Talk Time 8 hours

– Power Adapter Input: 100-240V AC 50/60Hz

– Output: 5V, 5A, Smart Charger, 25W

– Dimensions 221 mm(W) x 285 mm(H) x 148 mm(L)

– Weight 1.1 Kg

Source : Indiegogo

