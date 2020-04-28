Misa family robotic personal assistant hits Indiegogo from $349

A new personal assistant has been launched via Indigogo this week called Misa. watch the demonstration video below to learn more about Misa designed to provide a friend, a teacher, a helper, a photographer, and more, say its creators. Early bird pledges are available from $349 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during August 2020.
“Misa comes preloaded with thousands of hours of safe and ad-free games, books, learning apps, & videos all from top family brands you know and loves such as Little Miss, The Moomins, Mr. Bean, Peter Rabbit, Mr. Men worth $250. Home automation, security, social interactions with the expression of emotions, or assistance robot for seniors and family.”
Specifications of the Misa personal robotic assistant include :
– Display Screen 7inch IPS 1280x 800
– CPU Quad Core 1.8 GHz.
– Operating System Android 9.0
– Memory 2GB
– Storage 16GB
– Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11bgn, Bluetooth – BT4.0
– Audio High Quality Speaker
– Camera HD Camera, AR Camera
– Microphone Dual Microphone
– Sensor Touch Sensor – Interactive interface
– Drop Sensor – Avoid from falling into gaps
– Range Sensor – Detect forward distance
– Ultrasonic Sensor – Avoid from obstacles
– Battery 4.2V / 10000 mAh
– Standby Time 48 hours
– Talk Time 8 hours
– Power Adapter Input: 100-240V AC 50/60Hz
– Output: 5V, 5A, Smart Charger, 25W
– Dimensions 221 mm(W) x 285 mm(H) x 148 mm(L)
– Weight 1.1 Kg
Source : Indiegogo