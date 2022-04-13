New Home Assistant 2022.4 released with Switch as X feature

Users of the awesome Home Assistant open source home automation software that allows you to build a wide variety of different automation systems while putting you in total control of your privacy will be pleased to know that the development team have released a new version in the form of Home Assistant 2022.4 bringing with it plenty of new features for enthusiasts to enjoy.

Home Assistant can be loaded onto a Raspberry Pi or local server and offers a great way to manage a wide variety of different automation processes. The latest release has focused on adding new features to the user interface that were previously only available to users using YAML configuration. Check out the video below to learn more about all the included features, enhancements and tweaks in the latest release that can help you build your very own smart home.

Home Assistant 2022.4

If you would like to learn more about the software I highly recommend subscribing to their newsletter entitled Building the Open Home. Registration is available by following the link below to the official Home Assistant website and the release notes for the latest 2022.4 update which is now available to download with plenty of resources and a great community to help you build your ideas.

Source : HA

