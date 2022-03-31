Hidden Raspberry Pi hacks revealed in MagPi 116

Raspberry Pi users may be interested to know that the latest official Raspberry Pi magazine is now available to purchase and download providing a wealth of hidden hacks for the Pi mini PC range. For more information on all the features you can enjoy in the latest edition of the official MagPi Raspberry Pi magazine jump over to the official website by following the link below. Issue 116 is now available to download for free or to purchase as a physical copy from your local store.

Raspberry Pi hacks

“The latest edition of The MagPi magazine is packed with all the tips, tricks and secret hints that The MagPi team has picked up over the years. These hidden hacks will make you a better Raspberry Pi user, and there’s bound to be something new for even the most seasoned user. We’ve also got a fantastic night sky photography feature, plus some of the best projects and tutorials around. Get even more from your computer with our Hidden Hacks feature. We’ve got tips for the terminal, hacks for headless and hostnames, physical hints for the hardware, and Raspberry Pi OS software secrets. In short: there is a massive collection of tips & tricks that every Raspberry Pi owner should know. “

“Astrophotography is a fantastic hobby and Raspberry Pi is the ideal star capturing device. In this feature, you will discover how to go about exploring the night sky with Raspberry Pi and a few (low-cost) additions. It’s an educational tour, and a wonderful demonstration of what you can achieve with a single-board computer. Would you believe that the Sinclair Spectrum is 40-years-old this April? We found it hard as well. This wonderful project cuts down a Raspberry Pi Zero and fits it inside a Boots C90 cassette tape.”

Source : MagPi

