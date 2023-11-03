HILIGHT R9 curved desk light for flicker free illumination from $79

Anyone searching for professional lighting to illuminate their workspace or desktop may be interested in a new curved desk light specifically designed to provide flicker free illumination and taking the form of the HILIGHT R9. In an era where people spend a significant portion of their time indoors, the importance of quality lighting cannot be overstated.

The HILIGHT R9 curved desk light is an innovative lighting solution specifically designed with the user’s comfort and productivity in mind, offering a unique blend of functionality and aesthetics. At the heart of the HILIGHT R9 curved desk light is a triple light source system that eliminates shadows and provides uniform illumination. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who spend long hours in front of their desks, as it enhances productivity and reduces eye strain.

Whether you’re an artist, a designer, or just someone who appreciates vibrant colors, the high color rendering rating (Ra>97) of this lighting solution will undoubtedly appeal to you. This feature ensures that colors are reproduced accurately in their truest form, creating a visually stimulating environment.

Curved desk light

The HILIGHT R9 curved desk light is not just about accurate color reproduction. It also boasts an impressive light output of 1300 lumens, generated by 98 x 0.5W LED beads. This makes it suitable for a variety of applications, from showcasing artwork to reading or general room illumination. Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $79 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates).

One of the standout features of the HILIGHT R9 curved desk light is its unique curved emitting surface. This design allows for broader and more even light distribution, ensuring that every corner of your workspace is adequately illuminated. The light also features seven flexible joints for adjustability, allowing you to position the light exactly where you need it.

Assuming that the HILIGHT R9 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the HILIGHT R9 desk light project evaluate the promotional video below.

The HILIGHT R9 curved desk light is also user-friendly, featuring an intuitive touch control panel for easy adjustment of settings, color temperatures, and brightness levels. This makes it easy to customize the light to suit your specific needs and preferences. Moreover, the light is equipped with a space-saving G-shaped clamp design for secure attachment, ensuring a clutter-free workspace.

Another noteworthy feature of the HILIGHT R9 curved desk light is its seamless stepless dimming capability. This feature allows for customizable brightness levels, making the light ideal for tasks requiring intense illumination. Furthermore, the light is equipped with intelligent sensors that automatically adjust light intensity based on ambient conditions. This feature ensures optimal eye comfort and protection, making the light a perfect companion for long working hours.

The HILIGHT R9 curved desk light also prioritizes visual comfort. The light provides flicker-free illumination, creating a visually comfortable atmosphere that is easy on the eyes. Additionally, the product has a specially designed diamond grid panel to reduce glare and minimize harsh reflections. This results in a more comfortable lighting experience, reducing the likelihood of eye strain and fatigue.

The HILIGHT R9 curved desk light is a remarkable lighting solution that combines high performance with user-friendly features. Whether you need a light for your workspace, for showcasing artwork, or for general room illumination, this product offers a versatile solution that is both practical and aesthetically pleasing. Its high color rendering rating, adjustable settings, and innovative design make it a standout product in the realm of indoor lighting.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the desk light, jump over to the official HILIGHT R9 crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



