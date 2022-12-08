HiDock Pro speaker phone USB-C hub with noise reduction & voice recorder

HiDock is a new professional speaker phone designed for conference calls and meetings, providing noise reduction technology, voice recorder and clear clarity audio in a 5 m 360° range. As well as providing a speaker the HiDock is also equipped with five USB-C ports allowing you to connect a wide variety of different applications and technology.

Supporting a wide array of operating systems the speaker phone can be used with Microsoft Windows, Apple Mac computers, iOS devices and Android tablets and even supports Apple’s latest M1 and M2 processors. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the different project from roughly $99 or £84 (depending on current exchange rates).

“HiDock is a conference speakerphone designed specifically for hybrid work. This new technology combines speakerphone, voice recording and USB-C hub capabilities into one compact box. Simply plug HiDock into any MacBook, Windows laptop or iPad and turn any place into the ideal workspace. Getting things down has never been easier!”

Speaker phone and USB-C hub

Assuming that the HiDock funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the HiDock speaker phone project play the promotional video below.

“The HiDock is also easy to operate with a simplified interface that allows you to effortlessly navigate through meetings and manage your resources – all with the comfort of complete privacy and security. HiDock offers a 4K movie quality HDMI extension with an extremely fast USB 3.0 port reaching 5Gbps and up to 100W Power Delivery ports.”

“Effective remote collaboration can no longer just be communicating online, but now entails a host of necessary features such as pristine sound quality, simplified setup, and advanced privacy control. Holding productive meetings from anywhere and at any time also includes innovative cross-platform compatibility.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the speaker phone, jump over to the official HiDock crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





