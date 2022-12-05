PowerSoo wirelsss desktop charger and USB-C hub

If you are searching for a versatile fully featured charger and hub for your desk, you might be interested in the new Kickstarter campaign for PowerSoo. Launched this week the campaign has already passed its required pledge goal with still 35 days remaining. Equipped with easily accessible front facing USB ports offering both USB-C and USB connectivity.

The top of the desktop charger features three wireless charging pads designed for perhaps your Apple Watch, Apple AirPods and iPhone. Offering 3W, 5W and 15W wireless chargers. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $79 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We all desire a neat and organized desktop since it improves our mood and productivity. In actuality, the digital devices that demand frequent charging are the most likely cause of our desktop clutter. The PowerSoo Z9 has a fresh appearance, is small and designed for desktop usage, and is a universal one that enables PD rapid charging, USB-A fast charging and wireless charging. You can swiftly charge up to 9 electronic devices, including your smartphone, watch, laptop, and iPad without untidy cords tangled on the desktop. Just get a full charge right away and be in a happy mood all day long while maintaining order in your space!”

Wirelsss desktop charger & USB-C hub

Assuming that the PowerSoo funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the PowerSoo desktop charger project play the promotional video below.

“Many charging methods are supported by the PowerSoo Z9. It has 4 USB-A ports (2 x 22.5W & 2 x 18W), 2 PD 100W Type-C ports, and 3 wireless charging panels. We are aware that you require this. The PowerSoo Z9 desktop charger currently offers more charging options! All of your electrical devices can be charged. Any device that supports wireless charging, PD fast charging, or has a USB-A charging function, including phones, TWS earbuds, Apple Watch, is acceptable. All of your electronics will be completely charged after your fun is over!”

“Measuring just 190 x 100 x 45mm, it looks like a cool ornament that doesn’t take up too much of your space, so even if you put it in the middle of your desk and connect multiple devices to charge, you’ll never feel compact, making it your first choice for office or home use.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the desktop charger, jump over to the official PowerSoo crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





