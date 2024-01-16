Hidden iPhone Tricks Worth Checking Out (Video)

Are you an iPhone user keen on discovering new ways to use your device more efficiently? Look no further! A recent video guide has unveiled some hidden gems in the latest iPhone operating system updates that promise to enhance your user experience. The video below from iDCeveiceHelp shows us a range of useful hidden iPhone tricks. Let’s delve into these lesser-known features that are not just innovative but incredibly user-friendly.

Photos Application – Multi-Subject Sticker Creation: Have fun with your photos like never before. The Photos app now allows you to long-press on a subject in a photo, instantly creating a sticker by removing the background. And it gets better – you can select multiple subjects in one image for a multi-subject sticker. This feature is perfect for personalizing messages or jazzing up your social media posts. Messages application – Improved Navigation and Features: The Messages app has received a significant upgrade. You can now swiftly bring your favorite conversations to the top with a simple long-press and drag. Additionally, voice memos received in messages can be directly saved to the Voice Memos app, making it easier to keep track of important audio notes. Sticker reactions are a new addition too, offering more expressive ways to react beyond emojis. Plus, accessing photos in messages is now quicker with a long-press shortcut that bypasses the usual menu. Storage Management: Say goodbye to clutter. In the Photos app, you can now merge duplicate photos and videos, a handy tool for freeing up storage space. Similarly, in Messages, it’s essential to periodically clear the ‘Recently Deleted’ folder to optimize storage. This simple step can make a noticeable difference in your iPhone’s performance. Apple Music – Collaborative Playlists: Music lovers, rejoice! iOS 17.3 introduces the feature of collaborative playlists in Apple Music. You can create a playlist and invite friends to add or remove songs, fostering a shared musical experience. Emoji reactions for songs in the playlist add a fun, interactive element.

These updates underscore Apple’s commitment to improving the iPhone’s functionality and user experience. You will be pleased to know that these features are part of ongoing updates, reflecting the company’s focus on innovation and user satisfaction.

If you are wondering how these new features can fit into your daily iPhone use, imagine the convenience of organizing your photos and messages more effectively, or the joy of sharing music more interactively. These updates not only simplify your digital life but also add a layer of fun and personalization to your daily interactions.

To fully leverage these new functionalities, it’s recommended to explore them firsthand. Each feature has been designed with user ease in mind, yet they offer sophisticated capabilities that can enhance how you interact with your iPhone.

Remember, the world of technology is ever-evolving, and staying updated with these changes can significantly enhance your digital experience. These hidden iPhone tricks are just the tip of the iceberg, so keep exploring and you might find even more exciting features waiting to be discovered.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



