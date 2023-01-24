HI-TEC-C stainless steel pen with retractable nib

If you are a fan of the Pilot’s HI-TEC-C pens would like to take your writing implement to the next level. You might be interested in a new campaign launched via Kickstarter this month for the UNO XL. Designed to provide a stainless steel pen for HI-TEC-C refills. The stainless steel pen features a knurled grip section and retractable nib which can be activated with a twist. Early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $60 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Pilot’s HI-TEC-C pens are on of the most loved writing instruments. They provide a smooth writing experience in combination with exceptional ink flow and consistent line thickness. For these reasons, we designed a modern and minimalist stainless steel pen that is engineered to serve you a lifetime. One of the advantages of the HI-TEC-C refill is that the ink never dries out even when exposed to air. A pen cap is not necessary but we have designed a cap that retracts to protect the tip. This cap also serves as the holding section with a diamond pattern to improve grip and comfort. “

HI-TEC-C stainless steel pen

“In 2015, we introduced a slimmer version of this pen for Pilot’s Coleto refills, which are thinner and with a much smaller ink capacity. Since the, we have received countless emails asking for an UNO pen for the full-size HI-TEC-C refill. In 2022 we decided to make it a reality. After one year of development, we are very excited to share with you this stainless steel beauty.”

If the UNO XL crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the UNO XL stainless steel pen project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the stainless steel pen, jump over to the official UNO XL crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





