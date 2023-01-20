DIY Apple Pencil uses gestures to write

If you would like to build your very own stylus to interact with your computers you might be interested in the you project by the YouTube channel Coders Cafe and Nekhil Ravi and Shebin Jose Jacob. Who have created their very own DIY Apple Pencil which uses gestures to write digitally. Check out the video below to learn more about the project and unique stylus inspired by the Apple Pencil and featured on the official Arduino website this week thanks to its use of a Nano 33 BLE Sense board.

DIY Apple Pencil

“The writing utensil relies on recognizing certain gestures as letters, and once one has been detected, outputs the result over USB or Bluetooth® to the host device. They started by first gathering many samples of different letters and how they correlate to the change in motion on the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense’s built-in accelerometer.

From here, they designed an impulse in the Edge Impulse Studio to extract spectral features from the time series accelerometer data and pass it to a classification Keras neural network. The resulting model could accurately determine the correct letter from each gesture, making it suitable for deployment back to the Nano 33 BLE Sense.”

“Before testing their new inferencing code on the hardware, a simple 3D printed case was designed to fit around the board to look like the real Apple Pencil. Additionally, the team made a simple website that could receive data from the board over BLE and display the corresponding letter within the browser window. To see more about this project, you can watch their video below!”

Source : AB





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals