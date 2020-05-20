Hertz is selling some of its very limited-edition commemorative Corvette Z06s

Hertz isn’t doing well in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as people have stopped traveling, and revenues for rental cars have declined significantly. The company is selling off some of its rental cars, and while most are boring, there are a few rare special-edition Corvettes for sale. These special edition Corvettes were announced in 2018 and were built in cooperation with Chevrolet to celebrate 100 years of Hertz rental cars.

All 100 of the vehicles were based on the Corvette Z06 featuring a 650-horsepower V-8 engine and automatic transmission. They all have yellow and black paint, which was only offered on the Hertz version of the car. All the cars the company is trying to sell are 2019 models featuring the 3LZ options package that cost about $95,000 when new.

Despite the high price, several of them offered for sale are under $60,000 with mileage around 20,000 on the odometer. One example on the Hertz website has 34,269 miles and is for sale for $57,394. Special edition Hertz sports cars often become collector items and could be worth a fortune in years to come.

via Autoblog

