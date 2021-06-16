Here is the new Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone in action (Video)

Geeky Gadgets

Here is the new Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone in action

Sony Xperia 10 III

The Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone has been up for pre-order in the UK since May, the handset has now launched in the UK and we get to find out more information about the device.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage, plus a microSD card slot. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the design and also the features on the new Xperia 10 III.

The Sony Xperia 10 III comes with a 6 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

There is also a 4500 mAh battery and 30W fast charging, plus a range of cameras that include an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the rear of the device there is a triple camera setup that includes a 12 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera. The handset is now available to buy in the UK for £399.

