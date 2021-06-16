Here is the new Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone in action (Video)

The Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone has been up for pre-order in the UK since May, the handset has now launched in the UK and we get to find out more information about the device.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage, plus a microSD card slot. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the design and also the features on the new Xperia 10 III.

The Sony Xperia 10 III comes with a 6 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

There is also a 4500 mAh battery and 30W fast charging, plus a range of cameras that include an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the rear of the device there is a triple camera setup that includes a 12 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera. The handset is now available to buy in the UK for £399.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

