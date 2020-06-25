Here is another look at watchOS 7

Apple released a number of betas this week, one of them is the new watchOS 7 which is coming to the Apple Watch later this year.

We previously got to have a look at some of the features coming to the Apple Watch with watchOS 7 and now we have another video which gives us more details on the update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the Apple Watch in this software update.

The software will be available on the 3rd generation Apple Watch, the 4th generation Apple Watch and the 5th generation Apple Watch.

We are expecting this new version of watchOS to land some time in either September or October along with the new iPhone 12 and also iOS 14.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp

