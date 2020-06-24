Here is another look at macOS 11 Big Sur beta 1

Apple’s new macOS 11 Big Sur beta 1 software was made available to developers this week, we got to have a look at the OS in a new video and now we have another one.

This new video from Zollotech gives us a look at many of the new features coming to the mac with the release of the new macOS Big Sur.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the Mac with this release, it is expected to land some time in September or October.

The video revealed what devices will be supported by macOS Big Sur, this will include the 2015 MacBook and later, 2013 MacBook Pro and later, 2013 MacBook Air and later, 2014 Mac Mini, 2013 Mac Pro and later, the 2014 iMac and later and the 2017 iMac Pro and later.

Source Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals