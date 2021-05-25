Here is another look at iOS 14.6 (Video)

The new iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 software updates landed yesterday, they bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

The updates also comes with a range of bug fixes and performance updates, we have already seen a video of the new software and now we have another one from Brandon Butch.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in this update for the iPhone and iPad, this includes support he new high end audio option for Apple Music that is launching in June.

Also included in the iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 software updates is support for the new Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and Apple Card Family.

There is now also the ability to add your email address to an AirTag in lost mode, previously you could only add a phone number.

The new iPadOS and iOS 14.6 software updates are now available as an over the air update, you can install them by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals