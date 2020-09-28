Here is another look at iOS 14.0.1 and iOS 14.2 beta 1 (Video)

Last week Apple released their iOS 14.0.1 software update which comes with a range of bugs fixes, they also released a new beta, iOS 14.2 beta 1.

We previous saw some videos of the new iOS 14.2 beta 1 and also the iOS 14.0.1 software update and now we have a follow up video from Zollotech.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new iOS 14.0.1 software update is worth installing on your device as it fixes a range issues that were there in iOS 14.

There are still some bugs in this new version of iOS, it will probably take Apple a few updates to get rid of all of the bugs in iOS 14. There is also the new beta of iOS 14 which is the first one in the series, we are expecting Apple to release their iOS 14.2 software update some time next month.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals