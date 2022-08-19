Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is a 1817 HP supercar

Hennessey has unveiled their new Venom F5 Roadster, the car comes with a massive 1,817 horsepower and it is expected to have a top speed of over 300 miles per hour.

All that power comes with a large price tag, the car will retail for $3 million and there will be 30 made, each one is fully personalized.

The Venom F5 Roadster is based on the Hennessey Venom F5 Coupe – the two are nearly identical mechanically – yet distinguishing the Venom F5 Roadster from its fixed-roof sibling are several attributes that set the open-air model apart – physically, cosmetically, and emotionally.

Mid-mounted in the carbon-fiber monocoque chassis is Hennessey’s celebrated twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter, ‘Fury’ V8 engine rated at an astonishing 1,817 bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a robust automated single-clutch gearbox. With a dry weight of under 3,100 pounds, the Venom F5 Roadster promises phenomenal performance… and an engineered top speed exceeding 300 mph.

Hennessey expects the Venom F5 Roadster to surpass the company’s own ‘world’s fastest convertible’ record – 265.6 mph – currently held by the Hennessey Venom GT Spyder.

John Hennessey, company founder, and CEO: “We created the Venom F5 to be the ultimate expression of a hypercar. The Roadster version takes the Coupe’s speed, exhilaration, and awe, plus a sprinkling of respect-inducing fear, to a new, truly visceral level that brings owners closer to the Venom F5’s extreme performance. Our 1,817 bhp ‘Fury’ engine screams behind the exposed cockpit, with its roar unobstructed by a roof – it is an unmatched automotive experience.”

You can find out more details about the new Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster over at the Hennessey website at the link below.

Source Hennessey

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals